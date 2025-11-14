NDA Leads in Bihar Assembly Polls, Exit Polls Predictions Align with Trends

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, also the BJP candidate for the Lakhisarai seat, expressed confidence on Friday that the exit polls' predictions in the Assembly elections would align with actual outcomes. The majority of exit polls had forecasted a win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

In an interview with ANI, Sinha stated, "The exit polls reflected the public mandate, and the anticipated results are taking shape. The trust placed by the electorate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will provide the nation with direction. Our performance will surpass the predictions made by exit polls." He also criticized RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for promoting an "atmosphere of madness" prior to the elections.

As Deputy Chief Minister Sinha led in the Lakhisarai seat, the NDA crossed the halfway threshold, with 167 leads out of 229 seats in the preliminary results. The BJP led on 71 seats, while the JD(U) was ahead in 72. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by RJD, trailed with leads in only 60 seats. The Election Commission of India confirmed ongoing vote counts in all 243 constituencies under stringent security measures.