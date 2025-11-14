Historic Thai Royal Visit to China Signifies Strengthened Ties Amid Global Tensions
Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn to China, marking the first visit by a Thai monarch in 50 years. The meeting aimed to reinforce China-Thailand relations amidst global tensions, especially with the West. It highlighted economic partnerships and regional influence as U.S. relations wane.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping welcomed Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida with a ceremonial reception, symbolizing half a century of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.
The visit is aimed at strengthening economic ties and portraying China as a reliable partner amid global trade tensions, particularly those arising from U.S. policies under President Donald Trump.
Xi emphasized the importance of strategic coordination and major projects like a cross-national railway, while urging increased Thai agricultural exports to China. The visit underscores regional influence shifts as Western alliances experience strain.
