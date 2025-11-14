Left Menu

Historic Thai Royal Visit to China Signifies Strengthened Ties Amid Global Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn to China, marking the first visit by a Thai monarch in 50 years. The meeting aimed to reinforce China-Thailand relations amidst global tensions, especially with the West. It highlighted economic partnerships and regional influence as U.S. relations wane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:42 IST
Historic Thai Royal Visit to China Signifies Strengthened Ties Amid Global Tensions
Xi Jinping

Chinese leader Xi Jinping welcomed Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida with a ceremonial reception, symbolizing half a century of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.

The visit is aimed at strengthening economic ties and portraying China as a reliable partner amid global trade tensions, particularly those arising from U.S. policies under President Donald Trump.

Xi emphasized the importance of strategic coordination and major projects like a cross-national railway, while urging increased Thai agricultural exports to China. The visit underscores regional influence shifts as Western alliances experience strain.

TRENDING

1
Ventive Hospitality Reports 28% Revenue Surge in Q2 FY 2026

Ventive Hospitality Reports 28% Revenue Surge in Q2 FY 2026

 India
2
Coal India Subsidiaries on Track for Market Debut

Coal India Subsidiaries on Track for Market Debut

 India
3
Umiya Mobile Limited Surges Ahead with Robust H1 FY26 Results

Umiya Mobile Limited Surges Ahead with Robust H1 FY26 Results

 India
4
Highlights from the World of Sports: Triumphs and Challenges

Highlights from the World of Sports: Triumphs and Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025