Chinese leader Xi Jinping welcomed Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida with a ceremonial reception, symbolizing half a century of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.

The visit is aimed at strengthening economic ties and portraying China as a reliable partner amid global trade tensions, particularly those arising from U.S. policies under President Donald Trump.

Xi emphasized the importance of strategic coordination and major projects like a cross-national railway, while urging increased Thai agricultural exports to China. The visit underscores regional influence shifts as Western alliances experience strain.