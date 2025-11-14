Left Menu

Hamas Tightens Grip Amid Gaza's Uncertain Future

Hamas is strengthening its control over Gaza, regulating prices and levying fees, amid U.S. plans for its future. Despite international pressure to disarm and relinquish power, Hamas shows no sign of ceding control. Gazans face high prices and uncertain governance, as a transitional plan unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:37 IST
In the midst of shifting dynamics in Gaza, Hamas is tightening its control over the region, expanding its influence by regulating prices and introducing charges on certain goods, including fuel and cigarettes. These steps come as the U.S. outlines plans for Gaza's future, though many doubt Hamas will cede control as promised.

Following a recent ceasefire, Hamas quickly reasserted its authority over areas previously controlled by Israel. According to locals, the group monitors incoming goods rigorously and enforces fines on price gouging merchants. This control is exerted even as foreign powers demand Hamas disarm and withdraw from governance.

Despite international calls for change, Hamas remains resolute. The U.S. State Department has openly stated that Hamas will not govern in Gaza. Yet, reports indicate an entrenchment of the group as efforts to implement a new governing body falter amid ongoing power struggles and economic strain on Gaza's residents.

