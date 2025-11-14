Hamas Tightens Grip Amid Gaza's Uncertain Future

In the midst of shifting dynamics in Gaza, Hamas is tightening its control over the region, expanding its influence by regulating prices and introducing charges on certain goods, including fuel and cigarettes. These steps come as the U.S. outlines plans for Gaza's future, though many doubt Hamas will cede control as promised.

Following a recent ceasefire, Hamas quickly reasserted its authority over areas previously controlled by Israel. According to locals, the group monitors incoming goods rigorously and enforces fines on price gouging merchants. This control is exerted even as foreign powers demand Hamas disarm and withdraw from governance.

Despite international calls for change, Hamas remains resolute. The U.S. State Department has openly stated that Hamas will not govern in Gaza. Yet, reports indicate an entrenchment of the group as efforts to implement a new governing body falter amid ongoing power struggles and economic strain on Gaza's residents.