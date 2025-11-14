Bihar's Path to Progress: A Triumph for NDA

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, extended her congratulations to the people of Bihar for opting for development as the NDA appeared to secure a landslide victory in the state elections.

During a public event, Gupta drew a parallel between Delhi and Bihar, highlighting their interconnectedness and emphasizing her optimism for Bihar's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The NDA's anticipated triumph, with strong leads in over 200 of the 243 assembly seats, positioned the BJP to potentially achieve its largest victory yet, marking a significant moment for the state of Bihar.

