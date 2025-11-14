AAP Triumphs in Tarn Taran Bypoll, Secures Crucial Assembly Seat

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) clinched a significant victory in Punjab, retaining the Tarn Taran assembly seat. The AAP candidate, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, defeated the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa by a margin of 12,091 votes, according to the Election Commission's website.

Amid jubilant celebrations at AAP offices in Tarn Taran and Chandigarh, party workers marked the victory by dancing and bursting firecrackers. Shiromani Akali Dal's initial lead faltered after three rounds of counting, with Sandhu subsequently taking the lead in a result viewed as an endorsement of AAP's governance.

The seat became vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. The by-election was widely perceived as a test for Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership, solidifying AAP's strength to 94 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)