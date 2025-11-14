Modi's Politics of Development Triumphs in Bihar

The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, along with state BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma, expressed their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's significant win in the Bihar assembly polls. Both leaders attributed this success to Modi's commitment to development politics.

Union Jal Shakti Minister and former Gujarat BJP president, CR Paatil, noted that unlike previous elections characterized by caste-based politics, Modi secured votes based on development promises. Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, CM Patel hailed the NDA's victory in Bihar as a testament to Modi's politics of development.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising BJP and Kumar's JD(U), is poised to secure over 200 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. The election, held on November 6 and 11, signaled voter confidence in Modi's development agenda, moving away from the entrenched caste-based electioneering.

(With inputs from agencies.)