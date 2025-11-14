Nitish Kumar: The Unyielding Leader of Bihar

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's enduring Chief Minister, remains resilient even as he approaches his eighties and faces health speculations. His leadership style, highlighted by strategic social benefits including stipends and employment schemes, aims to counteract any incumbency fatigue allegations in the state.

BJP leaders are keenly observing as they contemplate a possible leadership shift in their favor. Despite past alliances with the opposition, Kumar continues to wield considerable influence, making him a key figure in Bihar's political landscape. His unique ability to navigate alliances suggests his narrative in state politics is far from concluded.

While the BJP considers its future without Kumar's party's support, his decades-long tenure is a testament to his strategic political maneuvers. The women of Bihar, alongside many supporters, continue to endorse his governance, emphasizing the significant role he plays in the socio-political fabric of the region.