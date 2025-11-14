Left Menu

RJD's Reflection: Analyzing Bihar Assembly Poll Results

RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui announced plans to evaluate the party's performance in the Bihar assembly elections. As the BJP emerged as the largest party and NDA secured a majority, the Mahagathbandhan faced disappointing results. The coalition, including RJD, Congress, and Left, is analyzing setbacks and shortfalls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Bihar assembly elections, RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui indicated that the party would convene on Saturday to scrutinize its electoral performance. While the NDA secured a decisive victory, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan experienced a significant defeat.

Speaking to reporters, Siddiqui emphasized that a careful analysis is needed to understand and address the shortcomings faced during the campaign. The scrutinization aims to uncover what went awry in what has been described as one of the alliance's weakest performances in recent years.

The results reveal a seismic shift in Bihar's political landscape, with the ruling NDA claiming 148 seats and the BJP establishing itself as the principal force with a 95 per cent strike rate. In stark contrast, the opposition coalition, including RJD, Congress, and Left parties, secured only 22 seats while leading in a further 12.

