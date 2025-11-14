Karnataka Leadership Boils as Congress Faces Power Struggle

The Karnataka BJP has predicted a looming power struggle within the ruling Congress party, driven by recent setbacks in the Bihar elections.

The weakened Congress central leadership enhances Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's position, intensifying speculations about a possible change in state leadership and raising internal party tensions.

BJP leaders assert that the Congress's poor performance in Bihar demonstrates public discontent with Rahul Gandhi's leadership, forecasting similar challenges for Congress in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)