BJP Celebrates Historic Bihar Election Victory
The Arunachal Pradesh BJP lauded the NDA's landslide win in the Bihar assembly election, viewing it as an endorsement of their governance. State president Kaling Moyong attributed the victory to the public's faith in BJP's governance, highlighting a commitment to prosperity for all.
The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) overwhelming victory in the Bihar assembly elections, hailing it as a 'historic mandate' that validates the party's governance and development initiatives.
Ceremonies were held at the party's headquarters, featuring prominent figures such as state president Kaling Moyong, MLA and vice-president Chau Zingnu Namchoom, former president Tai Tagak, along with party members and supporters.
In his address, Moyong stated that the election results signify the public's confidence in the BJP-led NDA's approach, emphasizing the importance of collective faith in achieving national progress by 2047.
