A Political Hiccup in Budgam: Omar Abdullah's Analysis

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Friday, described Lok Sabha MP Aga Ruhullah's absence from the recent Budgam bypoll campaign as 'political suicide.' Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said the National Conference would soon review the reasons behind its defeat in the Budgam and Nagrota elections.

Abdullah, who contested from Budgam and Ganderbal in the 2024 elections, had won both seats but vacated Budgam. He emphasized the political consequences of Ruhullah's decision to abstain from campaigning, suggesting it has left Ruhullah's political future in Budgam uncertain.

The Chief Minister announced that NC's president, Farooq Abdullah, would convene a working committee meeting to evaluate the electoral loss. Praising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Abdullah suggested that states should learn from Kumar's governance style, especially in overcoming anti-incumbency.

