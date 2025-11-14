Jaishankar and Lavrov's Strategic Dialogue in Moscow

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Monday. The discussions aim to enhance bilateral cooperation, according to a statement released by the Indian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting coincides with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting scheduled for November 17-18. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that the discussion will cover political cooperation and review key issues in bilateral relations. The ministers will also exchange views on international matters, including collaboration within SCO, BRICS, the UN, and G20.

Additionally, Jaishankar is set to virtually inaugurate two new Indian Consulates in Kazan and Ekaterinburg, emphasizing the growing ties in technological collaboration. This high-level meeting sets the stage for Russian President Vladimir Putin's anticipated visit to India in December for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.