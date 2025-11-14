Left Menu

Jaishankar and Lavrov's Strategic Dialogue in Moscow

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow to discuss bilateral cooperation. The meeting will cover political collaboration and regional issues, with Jaishankar inaugurating two Indian Consulates virtually. This is a precursor to Russian President Putin's expected visit to India in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:35 IST
Jaishankar and Lavrov's Strategic Dialogue in Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Monday. The discussions aim to enhance bilateral cooperation, according to a statement released by the Indian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting coincides with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting scheduled for November 17-18. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that the discussion will cover political cooperation and review key issues in bilateral relations. The ministers will also exchange views on international matters, including collaboration within SCO, BRICS, the UN, and G20.

Additionally, Jaishankar is set to virtually inaugurate two new Indian Consulates in Kazan and Ekaterinburg, emphasizing the growing ties in technological collaboration. This high-level meeting sets the stage for Russian President Vladimir Putin's anticipated visit to India in December for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TRENDING

1
Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

 Global
2
Semiconductor Showdown: Sino-Dutch Tensions Over Nexperia Seizure

Semiconductor Showdown: Sino-Dutch Tensions Over Nexperia Seizure

 Global
3
Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Elections

Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Electio...

 India
4
Breaking Records and Making Waves: Highlights from the Sports World

Breaking Records and Making Waves: Highlights from the Sports World

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025