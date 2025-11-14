Bihar Assembly Polls: Key Victories and Defeats Unveiled
In the latest Bihar assembly polls, political giants BJP, JD(U), and RJD had varying outcomes. Notable victories include BJP's Samrat Choudhary in Tarapur and JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary in Sarairanjan. Despite some significant wins, parties faced close defeats, marking diverse electoral dynamics.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar assembly elections have concluded, revealing a mix of triumphs and setbacks for the state's major political parties, the BJP, JD(U), and RJD. The results showcased significant wins across various constituencies.
Among the BJP's notable victories, Samrat Choudhary emerged victorious in the Tarapur seat, defeating RJD's Arun Kumar with a significant margin. Other key wins include Mangal Pandey in Siwan and Nitin Nabin in Bankipur.
JD(U) also had impressive outcomes, with Vijay Kumar Choudhary securing the Sarairanjan seat and Leshi Singh winning in Dhamdaha. Meanwhile, the RJD managed to hold onto Raghopur with Tejashi Yadav emerging victorious, but faced losses in other key areas.
ALSO READ
Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Elections
Without doubt, election results in Bihar reflect 'vote chori' on gigantic scale — masterminded by PM, HM, EC, alleges Congress.
RJD's Ranvijay Sahu Clinches Morwa Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections
Starmer's Diplomatic Submarine Deal: A Deep Dive into Defence Politics
BJP-led NDA secures three-fourth majority in 243-member Bihar Assembly, bags 183 seats.