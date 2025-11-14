Bihar Assembly Polls: Key Victories and Defeats Unveiled

The Bihar assembly elections have concluded, revealing a mix of triumphs and setbacks for the state's major political parties, the BJP, JD(U), and RJD. The results showcased significant wins across various constituencies.

Among the BJP's notable victories, Samrat Choudhary emerged victorious in the Tarapur seat, defeating RJD's Arun Kumar with a significant margin. Other key wins include Mangal Pandey in Siwan and Nitin Nabin in Bankipur.

JD(U) also had impressive outcomes, with Vijay Kumar Choudhary securing the Sarairanjan seat and Leshi Singh winning in Dhamdaha. Meanwhile, the RJD managed to hold onto Raghopur with Tejashi Yadav emerging victorious, but faced losses in other key areas.