Left Menu

Bihar Assembly Polls: Key Victories and Defeats Unveiled

In the latest Bihar assembly polls, political giants BJP, JD(U), and RJD had varying outcomes. Notable victories include BJP's Samrat Choudhary in Tarapur and JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary in Sarairanjan. Despite some significant wins, parties faced close defeats, marking diverse electoral dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:37 IST
Bihar Assembly Polls: Key Victories and Defeats Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar assembly elections have concluded, revealing a mix of triumphs and setbacks for the state's major political parties, the BJP, JD(U), and RJD. The results showcased significant wins across various constituencies.

Among the BJP's notable victories, Samrat Choudhary emerged victorious in the Tarapur seat, defeating RJD's Arun Kumar with a significant margin. Other key wins include Mangal Pandey in Siwan and Nitin Nabin in Bankipur.

JD(U) also had impressive outcomes, with Vijay Kumar Choudhary securing the Sarairanjan seat and Leshi Singh winning in Dhamdaha. Meanwhile, the RJD managed to hold onto Raghopur with Tejashi Yadav emerging victorious, but faced losses in other key areas.

TRENDING

1
Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

 Global
2
Semiconductor Showdown: Sino-Dutch Tensions Over Nexperia Seizure

Semiconductor Showdown: Sino-Dutch Tensions Over Nexperia Seizure

 Global
3
Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Elections

Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Electio...

 India
4
Breaking Records and Making Waves: Highlights from the Sports World

Breaking Records and Making Waves: Highlights from the Sports World

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025