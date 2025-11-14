BJP's Lakhisarai Triumph: Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Fourth Consecutive Win

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demonstrated formidable strength in the Lakhisarai Assembly constituency in Bihar as Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha won emphatically, securing 1,22,408 votes. Sinha defeated Indian National Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar by a significant margin of 24,940 votes after all 34 rounds of counting.

As a prominent leader of the Bhumihar community, Sinha has maintained his political stronghold in the district for over ten years. In contrast, Suraj Kumar from the Jan Suraaj Party lagged with just 8,722 votes. This victory marks Sinha's fourth consecutive win, as he has been representing the constituency since 2010.

Bihar's election results indicate a shift in political dynamics. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 88 seats, closely followed by JD(U) with 85 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) within the NDA showed strong results, winning 19 out of 29 contested seats. The RJD secured 24 seats, leading the Mahagathbandhan with a tenuous one-seat advantage as Congress secured merely six seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)