Uttarakhand BJP Celebrates Bihar Victory with Festive Spirit

The Uttarakhand BJP, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, celebrated the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar assembly election. The celebrations featured dancing, sweets, and firecrackers. Dhami praised the public's trust in the NDA's governance and criticized the opposition's politics. The victory was attributed to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:15 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttarakhand unit erupted in celebrations on Friday, following the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar's assembly elections. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the festivities at the state party headquarters, where party workers danced to the beat of drums and distributed sweets amid bursting firecrackers.

In remarks to the media, Dhami stated that the electorate of Bihar overwhelmingly rejected the opposition's negative campaign and nepotism, opting instead for the good governance offered by the NDA. 'Our double-engine governments are leading states toward development, securing the public's continued trust,' he asserted.

Dhami further expressed confidence that voters in Uttarakhand and forthcoming election states are keen to 'teach the Congress a lesson.' He credited the NDA's landslide win, capturing over 200 of the 243 assembly seats, to the people's deep faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He congratulated both the electorate and the victorious candidates for their decisive mandate.

