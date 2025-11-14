BJP's Triumph in Bihar: A Sign of Changing Times

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his satisfaction on Friday following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) impressive performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. CM Saha extended his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this outcome, emphasizing that India's landscape is on the brink of transformation with anticipated victories in West Bengal.

Saha actively campaigned for the BJP in three key constituencies within West Champaran: Bagaha, Ramnagar (SC), and Narkatiaganj. Reflecting on the campaign, CM Saha stated, "I was in Champaran of Bihar for campaigning in three Assembly seats where all three seats the BJP is leading. This is just the tip of the iceberg." He applauded the unwavering efforts of PM Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Nitish Kumar.

He further criticized Lalu Prasad's previous tenure, asserting that it impedes his political resurgence. "This is totally impossible. Everyone knows what happened during Lalu Prasad's tenure," he said, predicting BJP's success in West Bengal and a subsequent transformation of India's face.

The response came as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) claimed a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly polls, surpassing the 122-seat majority threshold with a total of 172 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party, securing 89 seats, with Janata Dal (United) close behind at 85. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also made a significant impact by winning 19 of the 29 seats contested.

Meanwhile, RJD clinched 24 seats with a lead in one more, as the final results were pending, while Congress secured six seats according to current data. (ANI)