Allegations of Collusion: Bihar Election and Voter Disenfranchisement

Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress president, voiced strong allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission at a recent seminar, terming the Bihar Assembly election results as 'surprising.' He claimed collusion between the BJP and the EC deprived millions of their voting rights through manipulations under the guise of SIR.

Addressing party workers, Rai warned that similar issues could emerge in the impending Uttar Pradesh elections. He emphasized the importance of vigilance and promised to stand by his supporters in fighting such malpractices. 'Preserving democracy requires ensuring voter names are retained on electoral rolls,' he stated.

The seminar, held to mark Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, saw leaders paying tribute to the former prime minister. They emphasized Nehru's visionary role in shaping India's modern foundations with democratic values, scientific thinking, and technological growth, asserting the need to uphold these principles for continued national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)