Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

The U.S. Justice Department will investigate Jeffrey Epstein's alleged connections with Bill Clinton and JPMorgan upon Trump's request. The decision coincides with new controversies about Trump's own ties with Epstein. The investigation extends to prominent Democrats, raising questions about political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 01:10 IST
In a strategic move to shift focus from his own links to Jeffrey Epstein, former U.S. President Donald Trump has urged the Justice Department to investigate ties between Epstein, ex-President Bill Clinton, and U.S. bank JPMorgan.

This decision follows the release of documents questioning Trump's relationship with Epstein, marking a continuation of his demands for federal probes into perceived adversaries.

The investigation also looks into ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, both mentioned in the recently unveiled documents.

