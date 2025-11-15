Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

In a strategic move to shift focus from his own links to Jeffrey Epstein, former U.S. President Donald Trump has urged the Justice Department to investigate ties between Epstein, ex-President Bill Clinton, and U.S. bank JPMorgan.

This decision follows the release of documents questioning Trump's relationship with Epstein, marking a continuation of his demands for federal probes into perceived adversaries.

The investigation also looks into ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, both mentioned in the recently unveiled documents.