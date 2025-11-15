BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Highlights Impact of Voter List Revision on Bihar Elections

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP Chief in Kerala, attributed the NDA's substantial success in the Bihar Assembly elections to the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. During a press meeting, he highlighted the removal of fake voters as a key reason for the political shift.

Chandrasekhar accused parties, including Congress and RJD, of having previously benefited from fraudulent voters. He remarked on the opposition to SIR by CPI (M) and Congress in Kerala, suggesting their resistance stems from vested interests.

He emphasized the importance of delivering development and transparent governance over conventional vote bank politics. Chandrasekhar advocated for Kerala to adopt similar voter reforms to ensure accountable governance.