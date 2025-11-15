Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory
Puducherry CM N Rangasamy congratulates BJP president J P Nadda on NDA's win in Bihar, highlighting public confidence in the coalition's leadership. He credits Nadda’s and allies' tireless efforts and anticipates further electoral successes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:08 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended his heartfelt congratulations to BJP president J P Nadda on the NDA's decisive victory in the recent Bihar assembly elections.
In his letter, Rangasamy praised the electorate's faith in the NDA's collective leadership and governance in Bihar.
Rangasamy lauded Nadda's hard work and collaboration with alliance partners, expressing optimism for future electoral success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
