Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended his heartfelt congratulations to BJP president J P Nadda on the NDA's decisive victory in the recent Bihar assembly elections.

In his letter, Rangasamy praised the electorate's faith in the NDA's collective leadership and governance in Bihar.

Rangasamy lauded Nadda's hard work and collaboration with alliance partners, expressing optimism for future electoral success.

