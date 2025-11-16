YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns Alleged TDP Assault on Party Office

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has leveled serious accusations against TDP leaders and the followers of local MLA N Balakrishna. He claims they ransacked the opposition party's office in Hindupur, Sri Sathyasai district.

In a video shared on X, Reddy denounced the attack as a direct threat to democracy. He condemned the absence of police intervention, suggesting that it indicates a sinister misuse of law enforcement to serve the political ends of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He argued that the TDP's alleged actions in Hindupur reflect a strategy of instilling fear to suppress opposition.

Reddy insisted that a government failing to protect democratic rights loses its right to govern. Supporting his stand, Sri Sathyasai district YSRCP president Ushashri Charan affirmed the party's resilience against intimidation. The TDP has yet to respond to these allegations.