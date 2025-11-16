Left Menu

Finland's Stubb Calls for 'Sisu' Amid Ukraine Crisis

Finnish President Alexander Stubb urges European allies to support Ukraine amid crisis and corruption scandals, emphasizing the need for 'sisu' to endure Russian hybrid attacks. Stubb highlights his role between US President Trump and Ukraine, advocating strategic pressure on Russia using frozen assets and increased military measures.

President Alexander Stubb of Finland warns European allies of the improbability of a Ukraine ceasefire before spring and stresses the necessary support despite ongoing scandals involving Kyiv.

The Finnish leader underscores the concept of 'sisu'—resilience, endurance, and grit—as crucial for Europe to withstand Russia's continuing hybrid actions. As a significant liaison between US President Trump and Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, Stubb is leveraging his strategic relationship to bolster Ukraine support.

Stubb praises Trump's sanctions against Russian energy giants but emphasizes the urgent need for Europe to enhance military and financial aid to Ukraine, while also strategically pressuring Russia using frozen Russian assets.

