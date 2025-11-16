Left Menu

Mayawati Alleges Unfair Elections Post-Bihar Results

BSP chief Mayawati claimed her party would have won more seats in the Bihar assembly elections if they had been free and fair. Congratulating BSP members for a win in Ramgarh, she criticized alleged vote manipulation. Despite efforts, the Mahagathbandhan managed only 34 seats against NDA’s success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:26 IST
Mayawati Alleges Unfair Elections Post-Bihar Results
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati has raised allegations concerning the fairness of the recent Bihar assembly elections, asserting that her party could have secured additional seats if the electoral process had been conducted impartially.

In a social media post, she congratulated Bahujan Samaj Party members for ensuring the victory of their candidate, Satish Kumar Singh Yadav, in the Ramgarh constituency. Despite significant pressure from administrative entities and opposing parties, BSP's dedicated efforts thwarted what she termed a conspiracy to undermine their success.

The election results saw the ruling National Democratic Alliance retaining power with the BJP and JD-U displaying a strong performance. Opposition parties, including Congress and RJD, showed declining results, prompting further introspection within their ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

 India
2
Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

 Global
3
Online Extortion Ring Dismantled in Lucknow

Online Extortion Ring Dismantled in Lucknow

 India
4
Rohini Acharya's Emotional Exit: A Family and Political Turmoil

Rohini Acharya's Emotional Exit: A Family and Political Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025