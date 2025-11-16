Mayawati Alleges Unfair Elections Post-Bihar Results
BSP chief Mayawati claimed her party would have won more seats in the Bihar assembly elections if they had been free and fair. Congratulating BSP members for a win in Ramgarh, she criticized alleged vote manipulation. Despite efforts, the Mahagathbandhan managed only 34 seats against NDA’s success.
BSP chief Mayawati has raised allegations concerning the fairness of the recent Bihar assembly elections, asserting that her party could have secured additional seats if the electoral process had been conducted impartially.
In a social media post, she congratulated Bahujan Samaj Party members for ensuring the victory of their candidate, Satish Kumar Singh Yadav, in the Ramgarh constituency. Despite significant pressure from administrative entities and opposing parties, BSP's dedicated efforts thwarted what she termed a conspiracy to undermine their success.
The election results saw the ruling National Democratic Alliance retaining power with the BJP and JD-U displaying a strong performance. Opposition parties, including Congress and RJD, showed declining results, prompting further introspection within their ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
