Political Shift: Yogesh Kshirsagar Joins BJP

NCP leader Yogesh Kshirsagar joined BJP in Maharashtra with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis present. Previously sidelined, Kshirsagar resigned from NCP's Beed unit due to internal conflicts. A political legacy shapes his background, including his father's and grandmother's notable roles in Beed's political scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, NCP leader Yogesh Kshirsagar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. The event took place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state minister Pankaja Munde.

Kshirsagar, once the head of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Beed assembly unit, tendered his resignation the day before to party state unit president Sunil Tatkare, alleging feelings of being sidelined. Key policy decisions were increasingly managed by state unit general secretary and former MLA Amarsinh Pandit.

Despite a robust political lineage, Kshirsagar faced electoral defeat in the 2024 assembly elections, losing by 5,300 votes. His family's political heritage includes his father, Dr. Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar, and his grandmother, late Kesharbai Kshirsagar, both of whom were prominent figures in Beed's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

