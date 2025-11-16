NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar Assembly Elections: A Testament to Development
Nishant, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, praised the NDA's landslide victory in assembly elections as exceeding expectations. He highlighted his father's proven track record and vision for the state's advancement as reasons for the success, emphasizing continued development work by the NDA government in the coming years.
- Country:
- India
Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressed his satisfaction with the NDA's landslide win in the state assembly elections. He stated that the outcome was even better than anticipated, attributing it to his father's leadership and dedication to the state's growth.
Nishant underscored the strong support for the NDA's development initiatives as reflected in the electoral mandate. Having earlier urged voters to support his father, Nishant thanked the people of Bihar for their overwhelming confidence in the NDA's vision.
The NDA secured 202 of 243 assembly seats, with major partners BJP and JD(U) winning 89 and 85 seats, respectively. The coalition remains committed to furthering development in Bihar, as stated by Nishant, vowing to maintain the momentum of progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
