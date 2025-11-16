Netanyahu Stands Firm Against Palestinian State Amid Coalition Tensions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state following internal protests from his far-right coalition allies. The opposition comes in the wake of a U.S.-backed U.N. draft resolution supporting a pathway to Palestinian independence, part of President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan for Gaza.

The draft, under negotiation within the U.N. Security Council, includes a transitional administration for Gaza, aiming to address issues like post-war reconstruction and economic recovery. This proposal has sparked backlash from Israeli far-right factions, placing Netanyahu's coalition under strain, as key figures insist on the rejection of Palestinian statehood.

The political discord threatens the stability of Netanyahu's government, with far-right leaders Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich voicing strong objections and demanding the prime minister's public denouncement of the notion of Palestinian statehood, a move that could potentially dismantle the coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)