Left Menu

Netanyahu Stands Firm Against Palestinian State Amid Coalition Tensions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's opposition to a Palestinian state, facing pressure from far-right coalition allies. The disagreement follows a U.S.-backed U.N. draft resolution supporting Trump's Gaza peace plan, proposing pathways to Palestinian statehood, which angered Israeli hardliners threatening coalition stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:02 IST
Netanyahu Stands Firm Against Palestinian State Amid Coalition Tensions
Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state following internal protests from his far-right coalition allies. The opposition comes in the wake of a U.S.-backed U.N. draft resolution supporting a pathway to Palestinian independence, part of President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan for Gaza.

The draft, under negotiation within the U.N. Security Council, includes a transitional administration for Gaza, aiming to address issues like post-war reconstruction and economic recovery. This proposal has sparked backlash from Israeli far-right factions, placing Netanyahu's coalition under strain, as key figures insist on the rejection of Palestinian statehood.

The political discord threatens the stability of Netanyahu's government, with far-right leaders Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich voicing strong objections and demanding the prime minister's public denouncement of the notion of Palestinian statehood, a move that could potentially dismantle the coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Indian Navy Boosts Combat Prowess with New Anti-Submarine Vessel

 India
2
Texas Judge Allows Kenvue Dividend Amid Legal Challenge

Texas Judge Allows Kenvue Dividend Amid Legal Challenge

 Global
3
Global Headlines: From Tariff Triumphs to Diplomatic Developments

Global Headlines: From Tariff Triumphs to Diplomatic Developments

 Global
4
Breaking Barriers: Women Set to Debut in India's Territorial Army

Breaking Barriers: Women Set to Debut in India's Territorial Army

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025