Pentagon Pulls Back: National Guard Troops Withdrawn from Chicago and Portland

The Pentagon is withdrawing National Guard troops from Chicago and Portland after President Trump sent them in response to increased crime. 200 troops are returning to their home states. The deployment was challenged by Democrats, with a decision pending from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon is set to withdraw National Guard troops from both Chicago and Portland, following weeks of tension after their initial deployment by President Donald Trump. This move comes as a response to increased crime, the New York Times reported, based on information from two U.S. officials.

Approximately 400 troops, split between 200 from California sent to Portland and 200 Texas National Guard members sent to Chicago, are expected to return to their respective states. This withdrawal was initiated after Trump cited their necessity for supporting domestic immigration enforcement amid confrontations from activists and protesters.

The Pentagon and Oregon's governor's spokesperson have yet to comment on the matter, while Illinois' Governor JB Pritzker's office indicated no communication from the federal government regarding such withdrawal. In a statement, the U.S. Northern Command emphasized the redeployment and rightsizing of troops would secure a consistent and enduring presence in major cities like Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago, to back law enforcement and maintain public safety. This strategic move by Trump, targeting Democratic-led cities, faces legal challenges, with the U.S. Supreme Court expected to rule on the decision's legality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

