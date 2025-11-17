Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: Hasina's Exile, Unrest Escalates

Sajeeb Wazed, the son of Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, warns that supporters of her Awami League party might obstruct February's national elections if the current ban isn't lifted. He cautions that protests could spiral into violence over Hasina's upcoming conviction for alleged crimes against humanity.

A recent UN report cites the deaths of 1,400 individuals during last year's anti-government demonstrations, marking the most significant political violence in Bangladesh since its independence. This turbulence hits the nation's garment industry hard, impacting one of the world's largest exporters of apparel.

Hasina, currently in exile in New Delhi, claims her trial is a politically motivated act. Amid growing unrest, her son asserts they won't appeal her conviction unless a democratically elected government is reinstated. Meanwhile, the interim government stands firm against lifting the Awami League's ban, urging peaceful de-escalation.