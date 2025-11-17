Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: Hasina's Exile, Unrest Escalates

Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, warns of potential violence if Bangladesh's Awami League remains banned from February elections. As Hasina faces a court verdict in absentia, Bangladesh sees rising political unrest with bombings and protests. The interim government attributes unrest to historical grievances and refuses to lift the ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 06:34 IST
Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: Hasina's Exile, Unrest Escalates
Sheikh Hasina

Sajeeb Wazed, the son of Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, warns that supporters of her Awami League party might obstruct February's national elections if the current ban isn't lifted. He cautions that protests could spiral into violence over Hasina's upcoming conviction for alleged crimes against humanity.

A recent UN report cites the deaths of 1,400 individuals during last year's anti-government demonstrations, marking the most significant political violence in Bangladesh since its independence. This turbulence hits the nation's garment industry hard, impacting one of the world's largest exporters of apparel.

Hasina, currently in exile in New Delhi, claims her trial is a politically motivated act. Amid growing unrest, her son asserts they won't appeal her conviction unless a democratically elected government is reinstated. Meanwhile, the interim government stands firm against lifting the Awami League's ban, urging peaceful de-escalation.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Balakliia: Missile Attack Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Balakliia: Missile Attack Claims Lives

 Global
2
Japan's Economic Hiccup: A Temporary Slowdown Amidst Global Headwinds

Japan's Economic Hiccup: A Temporary Slowdown Amidst Global Headwinds

 Global
3
In reversal, Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein files to move on from 'hoax', reports AP.

In reversal, Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein fil...

 Global
4
Trump Calls for Release of Epstein Files

Trump Calls for Release of Epstein Files

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025