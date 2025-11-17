Left Menu

Trump Calls for Release of Epstein Files

Donald Trump urged Republicans in Congress to release files about Jeffrey Epstein, dismissing it as a Democrat hoax meant to distract from Republican achievements. He made this appeal on Truth Social, emphasizing transparency and the Republican Party's recent success over a Democrat 'shutdown'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 08:01 IST
On Sunday, former U.S. President Donald Trump urged congressional Republicans to vote in favor of releasing files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump made his call for transparency through a post on Truth Social, asserting, "House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide."

In his comments, Trump dismissed the controversy surrounding Epstein as a "Democrat hoax" designed by radical leftists to deflect from what he described as the "great success" of the Republican Party. He pointed to their recent achievements, including a victory in what he characterized as the Democrat 'shutdown'.

Trump's comments add to the ongoing discourse regarding Epstein's connections and controversies, highlighting the divisive climate within U.S. politics.

