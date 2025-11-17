Trump Calls for Release of Epstein Files

On Sunday, former U.S. President Donald Trump urged congressional Republicans to vote in favor of releasing files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump made his call for transparency through a post on Truth Social, asserting, "House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide."

In his comments, Trump dismissed the controversy surrounding Epstein as a "Democrat hoax" designed by radical leftists to deflect from what he described as the "great success" of the Republican Party. He pointed to their recent achievements, including a victory in what he characterized as the Democrat 'shutdown'.

Trump's comments add to the ongoing discourse regarding Epstein's connections and controversies, highlighting the divisive climate within U.S. politics.