Left Menu

Charlotte Sees Escalation in Federal Immigration Raids: Communities Divided

Federal agents have arrested 81 people in Charlotte, North Carolina, amid mass deportation efforts led by Gregory Bovino. This sharp escalation has sparked protests and raised concerns over racial profiling and unlawful detentions. North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and DHS officials respond to the controversial raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 08:25 IST
Charlotte Sees Escalation in Federal Immigration Raids: Communities Divided
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable intensification of immigration enforcement, federal agents arrested at least 81 individuals in Charlotte, North Carolina this weekend. This move aligns with the Trump administration's rigorous deportation agenda, as articulated by Gregory Bovino, a senior Border Patrol official, who led the operation.

Despite inquiries, the Border Patrol and ICE, overseen by the Department of Homeland Security, have remained silent. The federal crackdown, a key component of President Trump's policies, has sparked widespread protests in affected cities, with citizens challenging federal agents on their methods.

Amid allegations of racial profiling and unlawful detentions, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein condemned the actions, arguing they contribute to fear rather than safety. DHS officials, however, justified the raids as a response to the local officials' noncompliance with detainer requests.

TRENDING

1
NDA Gears Up for New Bihar Government Formation

NDA Gears Up for New Bihar Government Formation

 India
2
Trump Urges Republicans to Unveil Epstein Files Amid Political Tensions

Trump Urges Republicans to Unveil Epstein Files Amid Political Tensions

 Global
3
Trump's Economic Warfare: Severe Sanctions Loom for Russian Allies

Trump's Economic Warfare: Severe Sanctions Loom for Russian Allies

 Global
4
Police Snag Illegal Liquor Haul Worth INR 90 Lakh in Jharkhand

Police Snag Illegal Liquor Haul Worth INR 90 Lakh in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025