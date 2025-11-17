Left Menu

Siddaramaiah and Modi: A Critical Meeting on Karnataka's Future

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will meet PM Modi in Delhi, focusing on sugarcane farmers' issues and water projects. The meeting includes discussions on central policy impacts. Speculations about his possible meeting with Congress leaders suggest a potential CM change in Karnataka's political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:49 IST
In a significant political development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting aims to address critical issues such as the plight of sugarcane farmers and pending approvals for crucial water projects in the state.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed concerns about the central policies impacting farmers, particularly the Fair and Remunerative Price formula and other related economic constraints. With the Congress government reaching the halfway mark of its term, speculations are rife about a potential chief minister change, a matter expected to be discussed with party leaders.

The meeting, scheduled for 5 pm, comes amid political discussions in Karnataka, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also in New Delhi engaging with party President Mallikarjun Kharge. The political climate remains tense with talks of a ''November revolution'' and possible cabinet reshuffle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

