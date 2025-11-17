Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting

Cyprus' ethnically-separated leaders are set to meet for crucial talks on November 20, according to officials. This meeting follows the recent election of Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman.

The encounter between Erhurman and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides will take place at the residence of the United Nations peacekeeping force's envoy on the island. Both Cypriot factions announced the meeting simultaneously.

Tufan Erhurman, known for his center-left, moderate stance, secured a decisive victory in the Turkish Cypriot state's presidential election on October 19. His platform focused on reigniting stalled U.N.-sponsored negotiations to reunify Cyprus.

