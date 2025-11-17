Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting
Cyprus' ethnically-divided leaders, Turkish Cypriot Tufan Erhurman and Greek Cypriot Nikos Christodoulides, plan a November 20 meeting. Their discussions will aim to revive U.N. efforts for unifying the island, marking the first interaction since Erhurman's election as Turkish Cypriot leader on October 19.
Cyprus' ethnically-separated leaders are set to meet for crucial talks on November 20, according to officials. This meeting follows the recent election of Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman.
The encounter between Erhurman and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides will take place at the residence of the United Nations peacekeeping force's envoy on the island. Both Cypriot factions announced the meeting simultaneously.
Tufan Erhurman, known for his center-left, moderate stance, secured a decisive victory in the Turkish Cypriot state's presidential election on October 19. His platform focused on reigniting stalled U.N.-sponsored negotiations to reunify Cyprus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
