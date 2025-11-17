India Responds to Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence Verdict

India responded Monday to the death sentence handed to former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated its commitment to Bangladesh's peace, democracy, and stability, promising constructive engagement with all relevant stakeholders.

Sheikh Hasina, a leader of the Awami League party, was convicted of crimes against humanity. She had taken refuge in India following extensive protests and unrest in her homeland, fleeing Bangladesh on August 5 of the previous year.

The MEA reiterated India's dedication to the welfare of Bangladesh's citizens, highlighting its close ties with the neighboring country and commitment to their best interests, notably through maintaining peace and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)