Congress Mobilizes Booth Level Agents Ahead of Crucial Voter List Revision in Jharkhand

The Congress party in Jharkhand has unveiled a strategy to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) throughout the state by December 15, as part of preparations for an upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

During a high-level meeting chaired by state unit president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, district leaders were tasked with ensuring BLA appointments across all booths. State in-charge K Raju emphasized the importance of this initiative, instructing party leaders to engage fully in the process to prevent inconsistencies seen in neighboring Bihar.

Kamlesh voiced concerns about alleged manipulation efforts by the opposition, notably the BJP, attributed to Jharkhand's rich natural resources. He underlined the need for early public outreach to raise awareness and facilitate timely voter registration.

