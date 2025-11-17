Left Menu

Latur District Election Fever: A Glimpse into December's Local Polls

Latur district in Maharashtra gears up for December 2 elections, with 1,360 nominations filed for four municipal councils and one nagar panchayat. Among them, 103 are for president posts, and 1,257 for council member positions. The nomination process concluded smoothly, reflecting active participation from both political party representatives and independents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:06 IST
The election momentum is building in Latur district, Maharashtra, as 1,360 nomination forms have been filed in anticipation of the December 2 local polls. This election encompasses four municipal councils and one nagar panchayat, according to officials.

Among the filed nominations, 103 are vying for presidency positions while 1,257 are contending for council member roles across five urban bodies, covering areas such as Udgir, Ahmadpur, Ausa, and Nilanga, as well as Renapur Nagar Panchayat.

Officials reported a smooth nomination process with active participation from candidates affiliated with major political parties and numerous independents. The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for November 18, and the last day to withdraw candidacies is November 21. The voting is slated for December 2, with results to be announced the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

