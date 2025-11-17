Punjab's Political Turmoil: BJP's Frontal Attack on AAP Government

BJP leader Tarun Chugh has launched a scathing critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, declaring it as one marked by corruption and mismanagement. At a BJP meeting led by state working president Ashwani Sharma, Chugh alleged that the AAP's tenure has led to economic collapse and lawlessness.

Addressing various BJP campaigns such as the Vande Mataram Abhiyan, Chugh emphasized the need to take these movements to every household in Punjab. He criticized the AAP's financial policies, asserting that broken promises have led to a dire economic state, especially in the power sector.

Chugh's claims included incidents of corruption involving former officials and rampant lawlessness influenced by unchecked illegal activities. He concluded by stating that the people of Punjab feel betrayed, demanding accountability from the AAP government for its perceived failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)