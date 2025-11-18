Echoes of Democracy: Czechs and Slovaks Remember Velvet Revolution Amidst Growing Concerns

Thousands of Czechs and Slovaks took to the streets on Monday, commemorating the 1989 Velvet Revolution, which ended communist rule in Czechoslovakia. The anniversary comes amid growing concerns over democratic values perceived to be under threat.

Slovakia's political landscape faces scrutiny as current Prime Minister Robert Fico's pro-Russian policies spark widespread protests. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic's recent elections raise questions about potential involvement with anti-EU, anti-NATO political parties under businessman Andrej Babis' leadership.

Shared history and current issues unite Czechs and Slovaks in reflecting on the ongoing battle to uphold the democracy hard-won over three decades ago. Concerns linger over the direction both nations are taking in their political and international associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)