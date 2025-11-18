Echoes of Democracy: Czechs and Slovaks Remember Velvet Revolution Amidst Growing Concerns
Czechs and Slovaks commemorate the Velvet Revolution's anniversary, with protests highlighting fears of democratic backsliding. Slovakia faces criticism over pro-Russian policies, while the Czech Republic's recent election raises concerns about anti-EU, anti-NATO sentiments. Both nations, historically linked by their peaceful split, reflect on challenges to democratic values.
Thousands of Czechs and Slovaks took to the streets on Monday, commemorating the 1989 Velvet Revolution, which ended communist rule in Czechoslovakia. The anniversary comes amid growing concerns over democratic values perceived to be under threat.
Slovakia's political landscape faces scrutiny as current Prime Minister Robert Fico's pro-Russian policies spark widespread protests. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic's recent elections raise questions about potential involvement with anti-EU, anti-NATO political parties under businessman Andrej Babis' leadership.
Shared history and current issues unite Czechs and Slovaks in reflecting on the ongoing battle to uphold the democracy hard-won over three decades ago. Concerns linger over the direction both nations are taking in their political and international associations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Velvet Revolution
- Czech Republic
- Slovakia
- democracy
- Robert Fico
- Andrej Babis
- protests
- EU
- NATO
- Russia
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Government Repeals Controversial Land Pooling Scheme Amid Farmer Protests
Serbian Mother Ends Hunger Strike Amid Rising Protests
Protests Lead to Reinstallation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bust in Pune
Legal Battles Unfold in Delhi High Court: From Chopper Scams to Pollution Protests
Protests Erupt in Dhaka Over Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Historic Residence