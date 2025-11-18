Hamas Rejects UNSC Resolution on Gaza

Hamas has firmly rejected the United Nations Security Council's endorsement of a U.S.-drafted resolution concerning President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza. The militant group argues that the resolution undermines Palestinians' rights and aims to impose international control over the region, which both Palestinians and resistance groups oppose.

The resolution includes provisions for deploying an international force inside the Gaza Strip, tasked with disarming local resistance groups. Hamas contends that this would compromise the force's neutrality, effectively making it a participant in the conflict aligned with the occupying forces.

Hamas insists that the plan fails to address Palestinian demands and calls for a solution that respects their rights and sovereignty without external impositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)