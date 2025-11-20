South Africa is discussing possible G20 participation with US, president says
South Africa is discussing with United States the possibility of participation in the G20 summit after an initial boycott, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
Ramaphosa was speaking at joint news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President António Costa.
"It comes at the eleventh hour," he said, adding that they would have to see what's possible in terms of how U.S. officials could participate.
