Zelenskiy: Ukraine will work hard on peace proposals, will not upend diplomacy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Ukraine would work hard to make U.S. peace proposals work and pledged it would do nothing to disrupt any diplomatic efforts.

"Ukraine needs peace and Ukraine will do everything so that no one in the world can say we are upending diplomacy. This is important," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, saying that Ukraine would issue no "rash" statements.

"The number one task for everyone -- is a constructive diplomatic process with America and all our partners. It is vital to have stable support for our army and all our planned defence operations and deep strikes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)