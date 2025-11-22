Governor Calls for Unity in Jharkhand's Legislative Journey

In a call for legislative unity, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar urged both ruling and opposition parties to focus on public welfare and the state's development. Speaking at the silver jubilee of the Jharkhand Assembly, he stressed the importance of legislators bridging the gap between the government and the public.

Governor Gangwar underlined the need for healthy discourse over confrontation to strengthen democracy. He emphasized that government schemes should reach the most disadvantaged populations, and highlighted the responsibility of legislators to honor public trust not as wielders of power, but as servants.

The event spotlighted achievements and future aspirations, with leaders stressing the need for educational, social, and economic reforms. Awards and honors were presented, with a focus on bettering Jharkhand, as officials acknowledged the state's ongoing challenges, like poverty and backwardness, while pledging to uplift its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)