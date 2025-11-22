Left Menu

Lukashenko's Surprising Pardon: A Diplomatic Shift?

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens, following a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump at Ukraine's request. Ukraine's officials thanked Trump for facilitating the release, while efforts continue to improve Belarus's relations with the West amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising diplomatic development, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens convicted on Belarusian soil. The pardons were part of an agreement reached with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the behest of Ukraine, according to state news agency Belta.

Ukraine's prisoner exchange committee confirmed on Telegram that the pardoned individuals are returning to Ukraine, after serving sentences ranging from two to 11 years. The committee expressed gratitude towards the U.S. and President Trump for assisting in the return of Ukrainian citizens.

This development comes amidst Lukashenko's ongoing efforts to improve relations with Western countries. He has already released several hundred prisoners since mid-2024. The United States recently appointed a special envoy to Belarus, aiming for further diplomatic negotiations and releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

