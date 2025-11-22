Lukashenko's Surprising Pardon: A Diplomatic Shift?

In a surprising diplomatic development, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens convicted on Belarusian soil. The pardons were part of an agreement reached with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the behest of Ukraine, according to state news agency Belta.

Ukraine's prisoner exchange committee confirmed on Telegram that the pardoned individuals are returning to Ukraine, after serving sentences ranging from two to 11 years. The committee expressed gratitude towards the U.S. and President Trump for assisting in the return of Ukrainian citizens.

This development comes amidst Lukashenko's ongoing efforts to improve relations with Western countries. He has already released several hundred prisoners since mid-2024. The United States recently appointed a special envoy to Belarus, aiming for further diplomatic negotiations and releases.

