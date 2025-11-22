Lukashenko's Surprising Pardon: A Diplomatic Shift?
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens, following a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump at Ukraine's request. Ukraine's officials thanked Trump for facilitating the release, while efforts continue to improve Belarus's relations with the West amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
In a surprising diplomatic development, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens convicted on Belarusian soil. The pardons were part of an agreement reached with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the behest of Ukraine, according to state news agency Belta.
Ukraine's prisoner exchange committee confirmed on Telegram that the pardoned individuals are returning to Ukraine, after serving sentences ranging from two to 11 years. The committee expressed gratitude towards the U.S. and President Trump for assisting in the return of Ukrainian citizens.
This development comes amidst Lukashenko's ongoing efforts to improve relations with Western countries. He has already released several hundred prisoners since mid-2024. The United States recently appointed a special envoy to Belarus, aiming for further diplomatic negotiations and releases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine
Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion
Senators Slam Trump's Controversial Russia-Ukraine Peace Plan
Trump Taps Nicklaus for Joint Base Andrews Golf Course Revamp
Trump Ends Temporary Protection for Somalis in Minnesota, Stirring Controversy