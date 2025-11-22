Zelenskiy Stresses Security and Justice for Lasting Peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of guaranteed security and justice for real peace. He highlighted his representatives' commitment to protecting Ukraine's interests and preventing further invasions by Russia. Talks with Ukraine's partners are underway to explore steps towards ending the ongoing conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored on Saturday that true peace hinges on ensuring both security and justice.
In a reflective evening speech, Zelenskiy emphasized that his representatives are well-equipped to defend Ukraine's national interests and outlined the necessity of averting a potential third Russian invasion.
He further announced the initiation of discussions with Ukraine's allies, aimed at formulating strategies to conclusively bring an end to the war.
