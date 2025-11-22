Zelenskiy Stresses Security and Justice for Lasting Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored on Saturday that true peace hinges on ensuring both security and justice.

In a reflective evening speech, Zelenskiy emphasized that his representatives are well-equipped to defend Ukraine's national interests and outlined the necessity of averting a potential third Russian invasion.

He further announced the initiation of discussions with Ukraine's allies, aimed at formulating strategies to conclusively bring an end to the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)