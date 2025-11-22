Election Commission Faces Heat Over Controversial Revision of Electoral Rolls

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has hit out at the Central government for its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing the Election Commission of acting against constitutional principles. Akoijam criticized discrepancies in procedures, comparing them unfavorably to previous practices in 2003 and in Bihar.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav echoed these concerns, accusing the Election Commission and BJP of conspiring to cancel over 50,000 votes in assembly constituencies won by the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to Yadav, the revisions are politically motivated maneuvers aimed at undermining opposition strongholds.

Currently, the nationwide SIR, which spans 12 states and union territories, is slated for completion with the publication of the final electoral roll by February 7, 2026. States impacted include Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, regions perceived as being specifically targeted by the ruling party.

