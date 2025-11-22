Election Commission Faces Heat Over Controversial Revision of Electoral Rolls
Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticize the Central government and Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. They accuse the BJP and EC of politically motivated actions targeting constituencies where opposition parties won, amid allegations of voter cancellations.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has hit out at the Central government for its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing the Election Commission of acting against constitutional principles. Akoijam criticized discrepancies in procedures, comparing them unfavorably to previous practices in 2003 and in Bihar.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav echoed these concerns, accusing the Election Commission and BJP of conspiring to cancel over 50,000 votes in assembly constituencies won by the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to Yadav, the revisions are politically motivated maneuvers aimed at undermining opposition strongholds.
Currently, the nationwide SIR, which spans 12 states and union territories, is slated for completion with the publication of the final electoral roll by February 7, 2026. States impacted include Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, regions perceived as being specifically targeted by the ruling party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar BJP Chief Criticizes Congress's 'Vote Chor' Rally
Gaikwad Accuses BJP of Divisive Tactics in Mumbai Elections
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP and EC of Electoral Manipulation in SIR
Samajwadi Party Demands Extension of Voter List Revision in Uttar Pradesh
BJP Criticizes Udhayanidhi Stalin Over Sanskrit Remark