Left Menu

Election Commission Faces Heat Over Controversial Revision of Electoral Rolls

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticize the Central government and Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. They accuse the BJP and EC of politically motivated actions targeting constituencies where opposition parties won, amid allegations of voter cancellations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:47 IST
Election Commission Faces Heat Over Controversial Revision of Electoral Rolls
Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has hit out at the Central government for its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing the Election Commission of acting against constitutional principles. Akoijam criticized discrepancies in procedures, comparing them unfavorably to previous practices in 2003 and in Bihar.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav echoed these concerns, accusing the Election Commission and BJP of conspiring to cancel over 50,000 votes in assembly constituencies won by the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to Yadav, the revisions are politically motivated maneuvers aimed at undermining opposition strongholds.

Currently, the nationwide SIR, which spans 12 states and union territories, is slated for completion with the publication of the final electoral roll by February 7, 2026. States impacted include Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, regions perceived as being specifically targeted by the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global
2
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global
3
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
4
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025