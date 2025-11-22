Left Menu

BJD to Challenge Nuapada Bypoll Results: Allegations of EVM Manipulation

The BJD in Odisha plans to file a complaint with the Election Commission regarding alleged state-sponsored manipulation in the Nuapada bypoll. They claim votes were diverted through EVM manipulation. Despite previous complaints to the Chief Electoral Officer, no action was taken, prompting further investigation and awareness efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:23 IST
BJD to Challenge Nuapada Bypoll Results: Allegations of EVM Manipulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha is set to file a formal complaint with the Election Commission, citing alleged state-sponsored manipulation in the recent Nuapada bypoll. The decision was made during a political affairs committee meeting chaired by Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik.

Despite earlier complaints to the Chief Electoral Officer, the BJD claims no action was taken, leading the opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik to pursue further measures. Mallik alleged votes intended for the BJD were illegally diverted to their rivals through manipulated electronic voting machines.

The bypoll concluded with the BJP's Jay Dholakia winning by a significant margin, causing BJD's Snehangini Chhuria to land in third place. Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed the allegations, insisting that disillusionment with the BJD contributed to their loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global
2
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global
3
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
4
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025