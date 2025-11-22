BJD to Challenge Nuapada Bypoll Results: Allegations of EVM Manipulation

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha is set to file a formal complaint with the Election Commission, citing alleged state-sponsored manipulation in the recent Nuapada bypoll. The decision was made during a political affairs committee meeting chaired by Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik.

Despite earlier complaints to the Chief Electoral Officer, the BJD claims no action was taken, leading the opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik to pursue further measures. Mallik alleged votes intended for the BJD were illegally diverted to their rivals through manipulated electronic voting machines.

The bypoll concluded with the BJP's Jay Dholakia winning by a significant margin, causing BJD's Snehangini Chhuria to land in third place. Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed the allegations, insisting that disillusionment with the BJD contributed to their loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)