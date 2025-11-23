Left Menu

Inside Karnataka's Political Drama: Siddaramaiah's Power Play

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge amid ongoing political tensions with his deputy, D K Shivakumar. Dismissing leadership change rumors, Siddaramaiah emphasized the meeting's focus on party organization and elections. Party dynamics are under strain, with a 2023 power-sharing agreement allegedly influencing demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 00:16 IST
  • India

In the midst of an ongoing power struggle within the ruling Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence on Saturday. Siddaramaiah dismissed rumors of a leadership shift, emphasizing that the meeting was a courtesy call.

Siddaramaiah, facing challenges from his deputy and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, asserted his intention to remain in office and continue presenting the state budgets. Shivakumar, in response, extended his best wishes to the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that the leadership change speculation was media-generated and clarified discussions revolved around upcoming local body elections. Reports suggest 15 MLAs and several MLCs are lobbying for Shivakumar to become the next Karnataka CM under a purported 2023 power-sharing agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

