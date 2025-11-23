High-Stakes Geneva Talks: U.S., Ukraine, and Allies Address War Resolution

In a critical move towards resolving the conflict in Ukraine, top officials from the United States, Ukraine, and European nations are gathering in Geneva. The talks aim to discuss a U.S. draft plan which seeks to end Russia's invasion, now entering its fourth year.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are among the key figures leading the discussions. They are pushing for a 28-point plan that requires Ukraine to make significant concessions, including territorial compromises and withdrawing aspirations to join NATO.

While allied national security advisers from France, Britain, Germany, and other European nations express cautious optimism, concerns remain about the plan's implications on Ukraine's sovereignty and potential Russian objections. As negotiations unfold, all eyes are on Geneva for potential breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)