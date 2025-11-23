U.S. officials are increasingly worried about a Miami meeting held last month, where Trump administration representatives, including Jared Kushner, met Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev to draft a peace plan for Ukraine. Dmitriev is under U.S. sanctions, and the meeting has generated significant controversy and suspicion.

The meeting led to a 28-point plan aimed at ending the Ukraine war, surprising many in Washington and European capitals. Criticism arose from the plan's perceived favoritism towards Russia, prompting Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to oppose any efforts that betray national interests, despite U.S. pressure.

Confusion mounts as many senior officials were not informed of the plan, which demands Ukraine's territorial concessions. The discussions bypassed interagency processes, raising fears about the handling of U.S.-Russia negotiations and threatening diplomatic balance.