IBSA Leaders Reaffirm Trilateral Commitment at G20 Summit

At the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the IBSA Leaders' Meeting, reinforcing India's commitment to strengthening ties with Brazil and South Africa. The leaders discussed various strategic areas, highlighting the importance of trilateral cooperation in addressing global challenges.

Modi, along with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, emphasized the need for South-South cooperation, seeking reforms in global governance systems to better support developing nations. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the summit, signaling a unified front among the three countries.

During the discussions, the leaders expressed their concern over ongoing unilateral tariff practices by other nations, which they deem a threat to global market stability. They also collectively called for zero tolerance against terrorism, reinforcing their shared commitment to peace and security.

