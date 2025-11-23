Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Geneva Talks Seek Resolution in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Officials from Europe, the U.S., and Ukraine gathered in Geneva to discuss a U.S. proposal to end the Ukraine war. The draft plan, which includes major Russian demands, has raised concerns among Ukraine's allies. The plan calls for Ukraine to make significant concessions to Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:30 IST
In Geneva, European, Ukrainian, and American officials convened on Sunday to deliberate a U.S.-proposed draft plan to terminate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This comes amid concerns expressed by Kyiv and its allies over perceived substantial concessions granted to Russia under the proposal.

The 28-point plan, introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, urges Ukraine to cede territory, limit its military, and abandon its NATO aspirations. However, this proposal has faced backlash, with questions arising about the plan's authorship and lack of input from European allies.

Despite some constructive prior talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials, the draft plan remains a contentious point, perceived by many as favoring Russian interests at a critical period for Ukraine. The plan coincides with Russia's continued aggression and Ukraine's reliance on U.S. support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

